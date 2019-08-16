PolySwarm (NCT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $29,510.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX and DDEX. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

