Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $194.23 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $136.83 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.63 and a 200-day moving average of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.93 per share, with a total value of $56,379.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,092.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,569,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,784 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,573 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Pool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.