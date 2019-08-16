Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $30,492.28 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Ben Sutherland sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $30,492.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,648.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Power Integrations stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.91. The stock had a trading volume of 83,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,861. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.29. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $102.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POWI. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 1,426.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Power Integrations by 19.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Power Integrations by 222.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

