PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,500 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PQG stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.92 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ray Kolberg sold 12,077 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $191,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PQG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 259,078 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 212,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,537,000 after purchasing an additional 143,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,705,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PQG shares. Nomura set a $19.00 price objective on PQ Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

