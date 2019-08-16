Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 6651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on Prairie Provident Resources from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

