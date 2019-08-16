Presearch 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $33,196.00 (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Presearch has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Presearch has a market capitalization of $960,397.00 and $33,196.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00721156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000779 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015531 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Presearch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

