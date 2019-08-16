Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.66, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVL traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,122. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 882,352 shares of Prevail Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

