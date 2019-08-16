Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $13,817.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 28,675,030 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Bleutrade and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.