Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Receives $18.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 304,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,509,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 186,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. 13,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,130. The stock has a market cap of $491.80 million, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.01 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

