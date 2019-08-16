Prize Mining (CVE:PRZ) Stock Price Down 25%

Prize Mining Co. (CVE:PRZ)’s share price dropped 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 195,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

About Prize Mining (CVE:PRZ)

Prize Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Mexico. It focuses on exploring gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manto Negro Copper Property that consists of 7 mining concession located in the state of Coahuila, Mexico; and holds an option to earn a 80% Kena and Daylight properties located in British Columbia, Canada.

