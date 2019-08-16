Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Reduced by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,814,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,009,000 after buying an additional 102,143 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 60.4% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 303.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 201.8% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $117.39 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $293.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $2,720,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $3,854,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,817 shares of company stock worth $15,669,439. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

