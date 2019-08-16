Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,802,600 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the June 30th total of 18,952,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $3,854,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,132,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,817 shares of company stock worth $15,669,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

PG stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.78. 4,795,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,812,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $293.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $121.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

