Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $49.25 Average PT from Analysts

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.
Several brokerages recently commented on PRGS. Benchmark upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Securities set a $50.00 target price on Progress Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $38,458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $16,706,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PRGS stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,758. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96. Progress Software has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $103.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
