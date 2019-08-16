ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Trading 2.2% Higher

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $115.97 and last traded at $115.40, 143 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 77,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.97.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ROM)

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

