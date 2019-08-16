ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Down 6.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s share price were down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.32, approximately 608,130 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 794,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.65% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

