Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PTVCA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840. Protective Insurance has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Protective Insurance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Protective Insurance by 30.1% in the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 97,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Protective Insurance by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Returns Management LLC grew its holdings in Protective Insurance by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 224,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

