Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 74 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,898 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,039,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,408,523,000 after buying an additional 190,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $368,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,397 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,249,141 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $366,384,000 after purchasing an additional 492,665 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,228,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $347,288,000 after purchasing an additional 519,100 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $213,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. ValuEngine cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Autodesk from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.35.

ADSK stock opened at $144.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,314.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.79. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $178.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.10 and a 200-day moving average of $163.20.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.14 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

