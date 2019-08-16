Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,203 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,764,619,000 after buying an additional 200,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,346 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $555,173,000 after purchasing an additional 170,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,660,761 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 38,516.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 875,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 873,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 107.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $253,484,000 after purchasing an additional 421,953 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.69, for a total value of $929,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,536 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $1,242,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,639,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,758 shares of company stock worth $17,479,206 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $288.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.62 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.92.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

