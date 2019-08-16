Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane D. Bengston sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,017,809.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,887.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,378. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $145.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day moving average of $141.65. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Buckingham Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $177.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.78.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

