Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.75% of Gentherm worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 45,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on THRM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12. Gentherm Inc has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $243.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.53 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $151,593.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,069 shares in the company, valued at $723,384.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $396,821.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,152 shares of company stock valued at $601,489. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.