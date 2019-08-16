Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,908,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,067,000 after purchasing an additional 258,477 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,160,000 after purchasing an additional 355,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,189,000 after purchasing an additional 310,086 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,368,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,812,000 after buying an additional 596,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,499,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,484,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $124.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.