Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AON were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of AON by 54.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 39.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $190.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $198.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.60 and its 200 day moving average is $180.35.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of AON to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.64.

In other AON news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $2,104,135.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

