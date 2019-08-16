Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 72,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $95.66. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

