Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.46.

PEG opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $61.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,946.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $3,080,483.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 419,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,676,902.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,421 shares of company stock worth $9,493,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,202,000 after buying an additional 197,098 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 124,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

