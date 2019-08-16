Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PUBGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

