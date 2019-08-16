Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.61 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RUF.UN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pure Multi-Family REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.30 to C$7.61 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC downgraded Pure Multi-Family REIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.70 to C$7.61 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Pure Multi-Family REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.61 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.41.

RUF.UN stock opened at C$8.73 on Tuesday. Pure Multi-Family REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.58 and a 12-month high of C$9.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.70.

About Pure Multi-Family REIT

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

