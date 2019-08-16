Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,644,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621,135 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.22% of Cardinal Health worth $171,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,662,000. ARP Americas LP grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 197.2% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 555,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

NYSE:CAH traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.08. 65,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

