Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $106.97 Million Position in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,311,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Actuant worth $106,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Actuant by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 31,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,263,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Actuant by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 56,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Actuant by 11.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Actuant by 4.2% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 39,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATU traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $21.46. 5,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94. Actuant Co. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.21 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Actuant’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Actuant Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Actuant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.75 target price on shares of Actuant in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Actuant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

In related news, Director Deursen Holly Van sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $34,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

