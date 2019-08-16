Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 32,588 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,588 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $41,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 54.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,210,000.

Shares of ROCK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. 5,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,317. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

