QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Trading Up 6.6% After Insider Buying Activity

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)’s share price was up 6.6% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.01, approximately 6,927,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 5,472,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Specifically, Director David A. Trice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,259.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,450. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price objective on QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $954.02 million, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.92.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. QEP Resources’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. TT International bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the first quarter worth $212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth $19,230,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the first quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 180.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 83,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

