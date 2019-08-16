Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

QIWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qiwi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Qiwi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Qiwi has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Qiwi has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $22.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter. Qiwi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Qiwi during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiwi during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

