QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) Shares Up 1%

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) shares shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.81, 20 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.76% of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.