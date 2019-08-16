Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.22% of Qualys worth $41,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Qualys by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.06.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.74. 4,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.33. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.92.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $579,270.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,405,653.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $107,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,022. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

