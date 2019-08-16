Quantitative Advantage LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for 2.5% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 179,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 84.3% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,559 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPGB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,028 shares. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70.

