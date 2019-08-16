Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.8% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

VHT traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.03. 1,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $149.55 and a one year high of $181.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

