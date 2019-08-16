Quantitative Advantage LLC Sells 243 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH)

Quantitative Advantage LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

BMV VCSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.50. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a one year low of $1,401.70 and a one year high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.207 dividend. This is a positive change from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

