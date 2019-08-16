Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Liqui and Upbit. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $13.40 million and $11,160.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022534 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011299 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.67 or 0.02253547 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000529 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 68,819,806 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Liqui, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

