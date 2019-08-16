Qubitica (QBIT) Market Cap Hits $74.58 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Qubitica token can currently be bought for $35.77 or 0.00351876 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $74.58 million and $103,897.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00063946 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000094 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007116 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001220 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica Token Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,085,316 tokens. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

