Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Down 11.9% in July

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,988,700 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the June 30th total of 4,526,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $24,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,761,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,902,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 74.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.60. The stock had a trading volume of 860,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.79.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

