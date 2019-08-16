QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of QuickLogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuickLogic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK remained flat at $$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 852,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $44.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 120.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 37,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in QuickLogic by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in QuickLogic by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 270,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in QuickLogic by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

