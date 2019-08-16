QUINADS Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUINADS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $34,273.00 and approximately $3,104.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00063997 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00351276 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007162 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001237 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

