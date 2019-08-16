QunQun Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $684,817.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $684,817.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $20.33 and $50.98. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.62 or 0.04737077 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00047214 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000934 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 644,080,168 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $24.43, $20.33, $10.39, $5.60, $50.98, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $13.77, $32.15 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.