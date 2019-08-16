Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,500 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 324,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 431,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 119,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,309 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RFL opened at $19.32 on Friday. Rafael has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

