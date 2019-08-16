Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.54

Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.54 and traded as low as $68.76. Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs shares last traded at $68.94, with a volume of 263,088 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion and a PE ratio of 34.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of A$66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.86.

Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile (ASX:RHC)

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and complex surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates approximately 235 hospitals and day surgery facilities with approximately 25,000 beds in Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, and Italy.

