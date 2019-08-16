Randsburg International Gold (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Research Coverage Started at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Randsburg International Gold (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Randsburg International Gold in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82. Randsburg International Gold has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

About Randsburg International Gold

Cresco Labs Inc manufactures and sells medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis dry flower; vaporizer forms of cannabis; cannabis oil in capsule, oral and sublingual solutions; cannabis in topical; and other cannabis products. The company also provides cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, and hard sweet and chews.

