Raymond James Reiterates C$12.50 Price Target for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) received a C$12.50 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s previous close.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins set a C$11.00 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.86.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

TSE:CHE.UN traded up C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.01 and a one year high of C$16.75.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.