Raymond James Weighs in on Emera Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Emera in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Emera from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Emera from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.10.

Emera stock opened at C$56.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$54.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.11. Emera has a twelve month low of C$38.09 and a twelve month high of C$56.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.587 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 72.71%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

