RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ RP traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.30. 4,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,200. RealPage has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.31.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 150,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,737,573 shares in the company, valued at $546,862,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $11,964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $72,434,422.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 680,465 shares of company stock worth $39,529,415 over the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RP. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in RealPage during the second quarter valued at about $151,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RealPage by 81.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,504,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RealPage by 165.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,149,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after acquiring an additional 716,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 25.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,441,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,860,000 after acquiring an additional 692,342 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in RealPage during the first quarter valued at about $32,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

