Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kura Oncology (KURA)

8/15/2019 – Kura Oncology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2019 – Kura Oncology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2019 – Kura Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. "

8/2/2019 – Kura Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Valuation and impediments to achieving price target. We reiterate our Buy rating and are adjusting our price target to $29 from $31 based on the following factors: (1) adjustment to base year (positive effect); and (2) adjustment to fully diluted share count, taking into account the recent equity financing. The primary contributor to our valuation is tipifarninb (93.9%). Of tipifarnib’s contribution, 46.7% comes from the lead opportunity in HNSCC, with the remainder coming from the other indications currently being pursued (i.e., and CMML).””

7/23/2019 – Kura Oncology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2019 – Kura Oncology is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

6/19/2019 – Kura Oncology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/17/2019 – Kura Oncology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/17/2019 – Kura Oncology was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

6/17/2019 – Kura Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. 170,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.50 and a quick ratio of 23.50. The firm has a market cap of $819.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. Kura Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Antonio Gualberto sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $379,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 164.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

