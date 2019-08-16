Red Pulse (RPX) Price Hits $0.0151 on Exchanges

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Red Pulse has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Red Pulse has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Kucoin, Bitbns and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004459 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000428 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Red Pulse Token Profile

Red Pulse is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse

Red Pulse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Binance, Coinrail and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

